Snow picks up this afternoon and evening, continues in the Thumb late tonight

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Snow has begun around Mid-Michigan and will be continuing into the evening hours.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for the TV5 viewing area and we expect accumulation potential to get a bit better as we work through the second half of the day. The latest forecast information specific to your county can be found on our Weather Alerts page.

This Afternoon - Tonight

Snowfall rates are expected to become heavier this afternoon and this evening, so if it’s seemed underwhelming thus far, things should pick up a bit more. We’re still not expecting blizzard-like conditions or anything, but as snow gets heavier, our accumulation potential should become a bit higher, too. Snowfall rates in the southern Advisory and the Winter Storm Warnings may approach 1″ per hour at times this afternoon. Outside of the advisory, the rates will be lower.

Track the snow all afternoon and evening with our Interactive Radar.

Our snowfall expectations haven’t changed all that much. There is a chance the eastern half of Huron and Sanliac counties could see totals that exceed 6″ with additional snow from lake-effect tonight, but it’s important to know that won’t be for everyone. A lot of areas should still fall within the 3-6″ range. Tuscola County has been added to this.

Our northeastern counties under an advisory (Alcona, Arenac, and Iosco) should see slightly lower, with roughly 2-5″ of snow expect. Areas west of there in the north will be 1-3″, with the Tri-Cities, Mount Pleasant, and Alma falling around 2-4″.

Melting may still somewhat be a factor, but if snow can become efficient enough later today, it will accumulate a bit better, as we saw on Sunday with even a light snow.

Snow will end or become much more scattered for most by later this evening, but will keep falling in areas of the Thumb overnight as the winds from the north kick up our lake-effect. These snow showers should wind down into the morning hours of Thursday.

Lows will settle in the 20s tonight, so we’ll need to be aware of wet roads that turn icy on Thursday morning’s commute.

