Snowy Wednesday leads to slick commutes for some.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Snow continues to push into Mid-Michigan this morning as out forecast is moving along on track! Snow continues to march northward through the rest of the morning hours, so by lunchtime all of Mid-Michigan should have seen at least some snow fall. Heading into the afternoon the intensity of the snow should increase, especially in the Thumb and across our southern communities. The afternoon should provide increased chances for slick conditions for these aforementioned areas. By the evening snow will continue for most folks and we should see continued travel impacts during the evening commute.

Snow will gradually wind down into the later evening and overnight outside of continued snow shower activity coming off of Lake Huron for communities north of the Bay, near the Tri-Cities and in our Thumb communities. Travel impacts may linger into tomorrow morning for those areas hit the hardest (Thumb and southern counties (3-6″ area).

Here are some notes about this forecast:

1. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for today BUT its only for our southern & eastern areas (Flint area up through the Thumb) because snow accumulations, snow durations and snow intensity will be the most impactful to travel in these areas (3-6″ region).

2. Impacts to travel are *expected* for our southern areas into the Thumb and *possible* elsewhere in Mid-Michigan, more so into the afternoon and evening hours. Possibly lingering into tomorrow morning.

3. If you live in the Tri-Cities, our western counties or north of the Bay, and only end up with a little snow in your yard: that is EXACTLY what the current forecast is. Please note that the heaviest and most impactful snow will be in southern and eastern Mid-Michigan! Not everyone will see the same impacts.

Otherwise, temperatures warm into the lower 30s this afternoon and cool back into the mid-upper 20s overnight. Numerous snow chances exist in the forecast going forward with cooling temperatures into the low 20s to start next week!

Below is a check of your hour-by-hour forecast for later this morning, this afternoon, this evening and tonight as the snow pivots through Mid-Michigan:

