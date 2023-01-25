Winter weather has finally arrived

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Heavy snow is coming down and expected to continue throughout the night, giving areas in mid-Michigan between 2 to 4 inches of snow, with some areas possibly getting up to 6 inches.

According to TV5′s La’Nita Brooks, the roads aren’t too bad, but they are a little slippery in some areas.

Brooks said crews have been out all day to try to get ahead of the snowfall by salting the roads and getting snowplows ready.

TV5 spoke with Rodney McGaha, the director of transportation for the city of Flint, and he said they are ready for what’s to come.

“We salted all of our 1s, 2s, and 3s, all of our priorities. We’ll be sending the crews home pretty soon, but we’ll be back. We’ll be checking the streets periodically through the night and we’ll be coming back at some point tonight to make sure the streets are safe for the morning commute,” he said.

If anyone is planning to travel this evening, you’re advised to take it slow and give yourself some time to get to your destination.

