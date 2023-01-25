Zehnder’s Snowfest shaping up to be winter wonderland for ice carvers

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The snowy weather has created a nice ambiance for The 32nd Annual Snowfest debut and TV5′s James Felton reported that there was a lot going on outside by way of events.

As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the ice carving exhibition was well underway.

One ice carver Felton spoke with is working for Ice Creations out of Ohio. This year, they brought on extra staff to make a lot more ice carvings in Frankenmuth for Snowfest.

Mathew Sokolowski was working on a sculpture of a Polish eagle. He said it’s the national symbol of his birth country.

This is the first time he’s been to Little Bavaria in 20 years, and he’s glad to be back.

“It’s a nice town. The hosts are really good, they put us up in the hotel, and they feed us all the chicken we can eat for breakfast, lunch, and dinner,” he said.

“We carve ice all day, and I think I’m getting paid,” he added with a laugh.

Sokolowski said today’s weather, with temperatures just below freezing, is the best condition for ice sculpting.

