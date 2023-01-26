Day 2 of Snowfest, sculptures taking shape

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Day two of Frankenmuth’s Snowfest is underway and things are starting to take shape.

Due to higher than normal temperatures, officials had to make some changes and cancel the world-class ice sculpting event, but that’s not stopping competitors for other competitions from grabbing the ice picks and making some stunning creations.

TV5 caught up with some sculptors from mid-Michigan say they have to get crafty to get the job done.

“There’s no snow carvers in the store so we gotta make all of our tools. So you gotta get creative and you’ll find a variety of ways to do the same thing. We use barbed wire to saw some of the pieces off,” said Alfonso, a competitor from Flint.

The weather is nice and cold, which is ideal for these artists.

“So far it’s been pretty good, the snow texture’s pretty good and everything. The weather’s been holding up for us and everything so that’s nice,” said Heather Pitt, a Hemlock competitor.

As usual, spectators are amazed to see how these giant blocks are transformed.

Autoplay Caption

Bay City resident Barb Krzyzaniak said, “It’s absolutely amazing the talent of the people.”

Another Bay City resident Bob Harken said, “I’m glad I got here early to be able to watch them do their thing. It’s amazing.”

Harken said he couldn’t wait to come back and look at them when they’re done.

The festivities are going on until Sunday. You can find a list of all the events happening at Zehnder’s Snowfest throughout the week and weekend on their website.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.