A few slick sports remain this morning, showers this afternoon & evening

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Some roads remain slick this morning as we continue to feel the impacts of yesterday’s snowfall. Most major roads have been treated while many back roads and side streets remain snowy and icy. Plan on a few extra minutes of travel this morning. Temperatures are in the upper 20s and mid-30s this morning, and should mostly remain around the low 30s as we head for the afternoon.

We have additional flurries traversing Mid-Michigan this morning, which will continue through the afternoon and we will eventually see a bit of an uptick in activity later this afternoon and again this evening. This should give way to some additional light accumulations (not too much more than a quick dusting, though) and lower visibilities. Keep in mind, not everyone will see these showers. They will be focused south of the Bay and more-so across the far southern portions of Mid-Michigan.

Temperatures will fall into the upper teens and lower 20s tonight making for a chilly start to Friday morning. This also means that any roadways that are wet and not salted should freeze tonight. Some extra travel time is recommended tomorrow. Additional snow chances exist tomorrow evening and tomorrow night, but we should see light accumulations of only around an inch or less.

Below is a check of your hour-by-hour forecast for this afternoon, this evening, tomorrow morning, and tomorrow evening.

