GM to invest $3.5M in Burton facility

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) – GM announced that it would be investing $20.5 million in a total of three facilities across the country.

The three chosen facilities are the Memphis Parts Distribution Center, the Ypsilanti Processing Center, and the Davison Road Processing Center in Burton.

The Burton facility will be receiving $3.5 million of that total investment, GM said.

GM said the investment will be used for automatic boxing machines that will create custom box sizes for custom parts. This project is estimated to be complete by April 2023, GM said.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.