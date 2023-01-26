MyMichigan Alma, McLaren Central nurses authorize potential strike

ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - Nurses at MyMichigan Alma and McLaren Central voted overwhelmingly in favor to give the bargaining teams the ability to call for a strike. A 10-day notice would be provided before a strike begins.

The Michigan Nurses Association, which represents about 13,000 members across the state, said 97 percent of members at MyMichiga Alma voted in favor, 3 percent opposed. About 150 nurses currently work at MyMichigan Alma.

At McLaren Central Hospital, 96 percent voted in favor of authorizing a strike. Both votes are protesting unfair labor practices.

”Nurses have sent a clear signal to MyMichigan executives,” said Shenan Shinabarger, a nurse at MyMichigan Alma and the president of their local Michigan Nurses Association (MNA) bargaining unit. “We are united and prepared to do what it takes to make sure that MyMichigan bargains in good faith and puts patients first.”

Public data from government agencies shows there are over 50,000 RNs in Michigan with an active license but are not currently working, according to Michigan Nurses Association. MyMichigan Alma nurses hope the next contract will be competitive enough to bring nurses back to the staff.

Nurses at both health centers have been working under an expired contract since November. Negotiations between MNA RNs and MyMichigan executives will resume Feb. 1.

