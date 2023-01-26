Republicans critical of Whitmer’s State of the State Address

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s State of the State Address was met with criticism by members of the Republican party.

“Very partisan, very divided,” said Representative Phil Green (R-Millington).

Green said Whitmer’s State of the State Address was pointed and partisan.

One of the issues Republicans pointed to was the repeal of the retirement tax.

Whitmer campaigned on the issue since her first term, and she couldn’t agree with Republicans on how to get it done then.

Wednesday night, with Democrats in control of the legislature, Whitmer is again vowing to rollback the retirement tax, which she said would save those individuals $1,000 per year.

Green said her plan doesn’t do enough.

“Those individuals that are living on a 401k, a 403(b) or maybe a union pension will not be affected with this plan, and so what we want as Republicans is that every retiree would have a benefit under this,” Green said.

Brian BeGole (R-Antrim Twp.) agreed that the governor’s retirement tax proposal needs to include more people.

“We’ve been trying to do that for years and she’s vetoed some of those things,” BeGole said. “Right now, it’s for government workers, and we think it should be expanded much broader.”

BeGole and Green said Whitmer’s push to expand the working families tax credit has bipartisan support.

“We presented this plan to her and put it on her desk last year and she’s already vetoed it and she’s come back with the exact same plan under her sponsorship, and so therefore, we are very confident with a $9 billion surplus so far this year that it will not have a major fiscal impact on the state government, but it will be a major impact for our working families,” Green said.

BeGole and Green had questions about where the funding would come from for Whitmer’s free pre-K education for all 4-year-olds in Michigan. Whitmer said the program could save families $10,000 per year.

