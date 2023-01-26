Scattered snow this evening, another chance Friday evening & Saturday evening

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Our storm system from Wednesday has moved off to the east, but another round of snow showers is expected this evening.

Snow lovers are finally getting some long awaited snow, and it’s not just tonight either. Another system is expected on Friday, and potentially a few more inches of snow on Saturday evening and early Sunday. There’s a lot to sort out, so we’ll do our best to summarize! And the cold temperatures? Well, those look to be returning, too!

This Evening & Overnight

Scattered snow showers are expected this evening, some of which could be a bit heavier. (WNEM)

Snow showers will be possible through the evening hours of tonight, but with the scattered nature of those showers, some areas will be hit harder than others. Accumulations will be tricky also, with most checking in under 1″, however the heaviest lake-effect snow moving in from the west may put down an isolated 1-2″ in spots. Those areas would be more of the exception. Reduced visibility and quickly changing road conditions are also possible.

With temperatures around the freezing mark already and expected to get colder through the evening, snow sticking to the roads is a possibility we can’t rule out, so please be careful! This is especially true on less traveled roads.

Lows will settle in the teens and 20s tonight. (WNEM)

Snow showers should end quickly after midnight if not before. Overnight lows will drop into the teens and 20s tonight, with a northwesterly wind turning southwesterly around 5 to 15 miles per hour. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

Friday

Friday should start on the dry side, but our next clipper system will be moving in for the late afternoon and evening hours. We expect and arrival time around 3 PM near our western areas such as Mt. Pleasant and Clare, spreading east through the evening hours.

Snow will return to the area Friday evening. (WNEM)

Highs ahead of that clipper system will rise into the upper 20s and low 30s, but wind chills will be much colder than that in the lower and middle teens thanks to a gusty southwesterly wind around 15 to 25 miles per hour, with gusts near 40 miles per hour.

The snow moving in on Friday evening should remain mostly on the lighter side, with accumulations expected to be around 1″ or less. The snow should be over by midnight and we’ll dry out into Saturday morning. Lows will settle in the teens and 20s.

Saturday

Snow is expected again on Saturday, with Saturday evening a time where most of the area could be under snow. (WNEM)

Snow will eventually return on Saturday, arriving around the late afternoon and evening, based on current projections. This timeline may shift a little bit as we get closer to the event, as there is some disagreement in our data just how fast that snow arrives. Highs should be in the 20s and low 30s on Saturday.

A quick summary of snow the next few days. (WNEM)

There is also some disagreement with snowfall accumulations. There is a pretty good consensus of this being a 1-4″ type snowfall, however the placement of where those totals will go is something that’s still unclear. The most favorable area seems to be around the Tri-Cities and southward. The question seems to be how far north of the Tri-Cities will those totals extend.

We’ll keep you posted as we work through the next couple of days.

