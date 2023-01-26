Whitmer announces new jobs coming to Genesee Co.

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced state support for two business expansion projects expected to create a total of 155 new jobs in the cities of Detroit and Fenton.

These projects are also expected to generate a total private investment of $12 million in the two cities, the state said.

“Today’s investments by wheel.me and Miller Industries will create 155 good-paying jobs as we continue growing our economy and investing in every region of the state,” Whitmer said.

Wheel.me is a Norwegian robotics company that created the world’s first autonomous wheel. The company has 75 employees worldwide. It is establishing its operations in a leased facility at the Michigan Central Innovation District located in the Corktown neighborhood of Detroit, which will be its first international office in North America. The company’s future plans include constructing a manufacturing facility in Michigan.

Miller Industries, LLC, a subsidiary of Miller Industries Holdings, specializes in custom steel fabrication and air supply systems and sales. The company is headquartered in Fenton Township and currently employs 150 Michigan residents, the state said.

The company will be adding manufacturing, warehouse, and office space in Fenton. The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $11 million and create 115 jobs, supported by a $450,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant, the state said.

Michigan was chosen for the project over competing sites in Kentucky, Ohio, and Tennessee, the state said.

“Miller Industries is a family-owned company serving both local and international clients from its homebase in Genesee County,” said Tyler Rossmaessler, executive director of Flint & Genesee Economic Alliance. “This is a great example of a business that has found success in leveraging our region’s workforce and strong business climate. We are excited that they have decided to expand their footprint in Fenton Township and are here to support their continued growth and investment in our community.”

Fenton Township has offered a property tax abatement in support of the project and plans to support the company with staff time and resources, the state said.

