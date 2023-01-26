Whitmer delivers State of the State Address

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was looking to the future during her 2023 State of the State Address on Wednesday evening.

“My proposals tonight will tackle the challenges people are facing right now, make a real difference in their lives, and make Michigan more competitive. This is our future. But policies alone mean nothing. It’s about the people they impact,” Whitmer said.

This year, Whitmer spoke in front of a legislature friendly to her causes after Democrats won control, giving her administration the ability to pursue a wish list of items that had been postponed or sidelined during decades of Republican rule.

Those items include,

expanding the earned income tax credit,

expanding background checks for gun buyers,

revisiting right-to-work laws,

expanding protections for LGBTQ+ people,

and, relieving inflation for people in Michigan.

“Tonight, I’m excited to announce lowering my costs. It’s a plan offering immediate relief. It’s got three parts. One, let’s roll back the retirement tax and save half a million households $1,000 a year,” Whitmer said. “Second, let’s expand the Working Families Tax credit, delivering at least $3,000 refunds to 700,000 families. And third, pre-K for all the state families average of $10,000 a year.

Whitmer also touted her “safe neighborhoods policy.” She said it has taken hundreds of illegal guns off the streets but said the state must do more.

“Let’s enact safe storage laws so we can make sure firearms are stored safely at home. And let’s enact extreme risk protection orders so we can keep guns out of the hands of those who might represent a danger to themselves or others,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer also said she also wants to repeal the 1931 law that bans abortion, a law that became void when voters added reproductive rights to the state’s constitution.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.