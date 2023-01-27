Another slick commute this morning followed by snow this evening, more snow Saturday evening.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We are tracking more slick road conditions out there this morning due to light snow showers last night. So, if heading out this morning be aware of slick roadways and plan on a few extra minutes of travel. Temperatures are also chill to start your Friday, into the lower to mid 20s for most so don’t forget the big coat, hat and gloves as well this morning.

We are wind into the mix during the later morning hours and especially this afternoon. We should be looking at wind gusts of 20-30 mph, possibly higher this afternoon. Combine that with generally cooler temperatures will result in wind chills holding in the teens much of today, even as temperatures warm during the afternoon.

A few flurries are moving through this morning as well, but those shouldn’t cause any additional road issues for us. We do however, add in more snow chances later this afternoon and evening, from west to east that will bring generally light accumulations to Mid-Michigan by midnight when snow is expected to have fully departed the area. New accumulation of around 1 inch is a good bet and travel impacts should be little to none Saturday morning.

Now, we do add in some more impactful snow to the forecast on Saturday afternoon and evening, after spending most of Saturday on the dry side. Again, from west to east snow will expand across the area during the late afternoon and evening but this snow should be a bit heavier, more consistent and around for longer meaning accumulations will be able to add up. Snow continues through Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Accumulations in general of 2-5″ are forecast across the area. This will likely lead to some traffic issues Sunday morning and possibly into Sunday afternoon.

Below is a check of your hour-by-hour forecast for today and tomorrow:

TV5 First Alert Weather | Friday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

