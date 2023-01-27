Delivery driver chased, shot at in Saginaw, sheriff’s office says

SAGINAW CO, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are investigating after a delivery driver was shot at and chased in Saginaw County.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 12:30 p.m., a delivery driver for Edible Arrangements pulled into the parking lot of Stop N Shop on Janes Street in Saginaw. The driver noticed a large group of people in the lot and decided to leave because he was uncomfortable leaving the work vehicle unattended, the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver told deputies that before he left, a man smacked the passenger side window of the Edible Arrangements van, claiming the driver had hit another vehicle. The driver told deputies he was going to exit the vehicle until the man threatened him to either get out or he would grab a gun.

The driver said the man got into a silver vehicle with tinted windows and chased him down the road. On I-675, the man shot at him, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver was able to lose the vehicle chasing him on his way back to Edible Arrangements on Tittabawassee Road in Kochville Township, where he called police.

The vehicle was taken to a wrecker service where detectives processed the evidence. No injuries were reported.

