DNR unveils new Master Angler Program map

Each year, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources produces a Master Angler patch that is...
Each year, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources produces a Master Angler patch that is awarded to all entries meeting the established minimum length for each species and other program requirements.(DNR)
By Emily Brown
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of National Rescores (DNR) has released a new Master Angler Program map. This new, interactive tool displays information on all state-record and Master Angler catches, showing you where thousands of other anglers have had success.

The map provides a species list on the left-hand side of the screen which will allow users to turn on map layers for that specific species. They want users to keep in mind that to turn on the different map layers, users will need to click the fish icon rather than the species name.

Additionally, the individual points on the map show catch locations that were provided by anglers and some are generalized to river drainage or lake center.

“Not only is the new Master Angler Program map helpful to anglers, but it also benefits our biologists by providing information submitted by anglers that will help us better understand our fisheries and help inform management decisions,” said Seth Herbst, the DNR’s aquatic species and regulatory affairs unit manager.

For more than 30 years, the DNR’s Master Angler Program has helped promote statewide fishing opportunities and provides anglers with valuable information on where and when big fish have been caught in Michigan waters. It also gives details on the successful fishing methods, baits, and lures used to catch them.

The program currently includes more than 45 species for which anglers can be recognized for their memorable catch. Some of those species are grouped on the interactive map. For example, the crappie category includes both white and black crappie.

Each year, the DNR produces a Master Angler patch that is awarded to all entries meeting the established minimum length for each species and other program requirements.

Master Angler applications for fish caught between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 are accepted until Jan. 10 of the following year.

Get full program details at Michigan.gov/MasterAngler.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Friday Morning, Jan. 27th
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for free pre-kindergarten across the state in her State of the...
Whitmer calls for free pre-K statewide
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for free pre-kindergarten across the state in her State of the...
Whitmer calls for free pre-K statewide
Here are some of the stop stories we're following today.
TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26