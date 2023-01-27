DNR unveils new Master Angler Program map

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of National Rescores (DNR) has released a new Master Angler Program map. This new, interactive tool displays information on all state-record and Master Angler catches, showing you where thousands of other anglers have had success.

The map provides a species list on the left-hand side of the screen which will allow users to turn on map layers for that specific species. They want users to keep in mind that to turn on the different map layers, users will need to click the fish icon rather than the species name.

Additionally, the individual points on the map show catch locations that were provided by anglers and some are generalized to river drainage or lake center.

“Not only is the new Master Angler Program map helpful to anglers, but it also benefits our biologists by providing information submitted by anglers that will help us better understand our fisheries and help inform management decisions,” said Seth Herbst, the DNR’s aquatic species and regulatory affairs unit manager.

For more than 30 years, the DNR’s Master Angler Program has helped promote statewide fishing opportunities and provides anglers with valuable information on where and when big fish have been caught in Michigan waters. It also gives details on the successful fishing methods, baits, and lures used to catch them.

The program currently includes more than 45 species for which anglers can be recognized for their memorable catch. Some of those species are grouped on the interactive map. For example, the crappie category includes both white and black crappie.

Each year, the DNR produces a Master Angler patch that is awarded to all entries meeting the established minimum length for each species and other program requirements.

Master Angler applications for fish caught between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 are accepted until Jan. 10 of the following year.

Get full program details at Michigan.gov/MasterAngler.

