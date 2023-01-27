High school snow carvers gear up for judging

FRANKEMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The judging for the high school snow carving contest started on Friday afternoon, and TV5′s Elisse Ramey said it’s a fierce competition.

Some of these high school students have been doing this for a while, and others have just started. Ramey talked to a couple of the teams.

A Kingston high school junior said he and his team spent the last couple of days carving a cardinal cottage representing Kingston High School. He said it was a challenge because it was so warm yesterday.

“There was water coming right off of there so we carved until late last night to make sure we didn’t have any cave ins,” Kingston High junior Collin Machota said.

Some of the sculptures are serious in topic while others are a bit more lighthearted.

The Nouvel Catholic Central High team created “when nature calls.” They said love this experience.

“Youu get to go out of school, experience the world [...] you get to go out and create something out of a block of snow,” said Shawn McDonald, a Nouvel Catholic Central High School senior.

The students get to bond with their team but also create something meaningful.

“I love working with my hands and I’m happy to get out of school for a couple of days,” Machota said.

For some of these students, they’ll go on to continue to do this after school.

