Quick-hitting light snow tonight, several inches possible Saturday evening through early Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We started the day with some sunshine around Mid-Michigan, but things have quickly changed as we’ve moved into the evening hours.

Snow has returned to the area and while it’s not a huge snowfall, it has a chance to be a nuisance into your Friday evening plans. In addition to that, cold wind chills with a strong wind today will remain present through the evening, too.

If that weren’t enough, yet another round of snow is expected on Saturday, mostly in the evening hours, lasting into early Sunday morning. That round of snow is expected to be heavier.

This Evening & Overnight

Snow showers this evening, while dropping visibility and potentially causing roads to become snow covered once again, should remain pretty minor when it comes to the amount that accumulates. Most, if not all areas should check in with 1″ or less. We are seeing slow downs on our traffic map already as of 5 PM, so please be careful tonight.

Temperatures will eventually settle in the teens and low 20s tonight, and while the wind will come down a bit from this afternoon, it will remain breezy right through Saturday morning. Expect wind chills to be mostly in the teens, with our coldest readings dropping into the single digits.

Saturday & Sunday

If you’re flexible in your plans, the early parts of Saturday are expected to be just fine. We should be dry through the morning and early afternoon. Some may even be able to remain dry through the early evening before snow picks up into later Saturday evening.

Snow may be possible as soon as Saturday afternoon but the better chance will be later in the evening. (WNEM)

The first snow could be seen as soon as 3 PM in the afternoon, but the heaviest snow will be reserved for later in the evening. We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday, highlighting the time between 8 PM and 8 AM on Sunday, when those snow showers become a bit heavier.

Saturday evening snow becomes more widespread. (WNEM)

With temperatures on Saturday expected to remain below freezing in most areas, especially as snow becomes heavier into the evening, accumulation shouldn’t be much of an issue. Untreated roads especially could be hazardous if you’re out for your Saturday plans.

Snow will be widespread Saturday night and early Sunday morning. (WNEM)

The widespread snow will start winding down pretty quickly after 8 AM on Sunday, if not before in your town, and then most areas will be dry the rest of the day. The eastern areas may see snow showers continue awhile longer as winds turn northerly and northeasterly off of Lake Huron.

Snow is expected to be moving out of the area on Sunday AM for most. (WNEM)

Although the snow will be winding down early Sunday, the roads left behind could be slippery for any Sunday morning errands, activities, or church services, so please be careful!

As far as accumulations go, this storm system has been all over the place with it’s track, even as we’re within 24 hours of it’s arrival. That track ultimately determines where the heaviest swath of snow goes.

Right now, we think the most likely scenario is a swath of 3-6″ of snow right through the heart of the TV5 viewing area, that covers most of the region. On the far northern fringes close to M-55, we have a 1-4″ range, and on the far southern fringe, we have a 1-4″ range. It seem likely that most of the 1-4″ range should pick up at least 2″ of snow if we don’t need to make any changes to our current map. But we did want to account for a lower result in these areas with any northerly or southerly shift.

The specific map is pictured below. Again, it can not be emphasized enough, that this map may still see some changes before this event gets underway. Advisories will likely be issued on Saturday morning if not before. Stay tuned!

Our accumulation map. Stay tuned for updates! (WNEM)

