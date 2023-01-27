Whitmer discusses plans for MI at UAW Local 699 in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s visit to mid-Michigan on Friday, Jan. 27, included a stop at UAW Local 699 in Saginaw to discuss the plans she laid out Wednesday in her State of the State address.

One of the big topics she discussed is her plan to repeal the retirement tax.

“I’m so excited about what this legislature and I are going to be able to accomplish together,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer, joined by Rep. Amos O’Neal and Senator Kristen MacDonald Rivet, spoke about her three part plan “lowering MI costs”. It includes repealing the retirement tax enacted 12 years ago by the Snyder administration.

“People who worked, played by the rules, saved, and now are looking at fixed incomes, should not have had the rug pulled out from under them. I’ve been trying to undo it since they created it. We’re going to get it done in the coming weeks. They just took votes. It’s going to happen very soon,” Whitmer said.

The second part of the plan calls for passing the working families tax credit, which is legislation that is sponsored by Rivet.

“700,000 families will get over $3,000 dollars apiece. Amazing, that’s food on the table, gas in the car, groceries,” Whitmer said.

The third installment features pre-K universal access. Whitmer also told the crowd at the 699 Union Hall in Saginaw that she will work to bring in more good jobs with union wages to the state.

Whitmer also said in part that she wants to close the skills gap, shore up fundamental rights, support public safety, and pass measures that keeps guns from people that are dangerous to themselves or others. These are goals that Whitmer thinks she can accomplish with this legislature.

“There is more good work to do, but I am more confident than ever that we are going to get it done because I finally have a group of legislators who are ready to move, and they are moving fast. And you should be very proud,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer also said that she will be announcing her budget in 12 days.

Bills to repeal “right to work” have been introduced in the state legislature as well.

