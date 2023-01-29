Bay Co. woman pleads guilty to illegally selling oil

By Anna Kathman
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay County woman plead guilty to violations of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act of 1994, the Department of Natural Resources said.

The woman plead guilty to one felony count of false statements/omitted information, and one misdemeanor count of selling, purchasing or transportation of illegal oil on Jan. 3.

In June of 2021, a DNR report said that Oil, Gas and Mineral Division personnel were checking abandoned well heads in Kawkawlin Township when they came across someone working on a oil well pump.

In November of 2020, DNR said the pump and several others owned by the suspect were found insolvent and were turned over to the state.

Investigators said that the suspect was illegally selling oil and failed to report it to the state, which is required by law.

The suspect plead guilty to both counts and was given a delayed sentence and ordered to pay $9,964.31 in restitution.

