Crime Stoppers offers $2.5K reward for information in unsolved homicide

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest in an unsolved homicide.

On January 29, 2018, investigators said Barry Swindle was found dead in his home located on the 2300 block of Brockway Blvd. in Flint.

The cause of his death was ruled as a homicide due to blunt force trauma.

Anyone with information the could help solve the case can submit a tip by calling 1-800-422-JAIL or by going online.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.