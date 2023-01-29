Family competes against each other at Snowfest

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Teams from across Michigan came together to create some amazing snow sculptures for the 2023 Zehnder’s Snowfest. For two teams the competition is all in the family. For them the top prize isn’t the trophy, but the bragging rights for the next year.

Chris Smith and his two daughters have been hard at work sculpting for Snowfest’s State of Michigan Snow Sculpture Competition. An event his mother got the family into 19 years ago.

“My mom was an art teacher and she was carving and she invited my sister and I to carve,” said Chris.

Although the festival had a rough start, it didn’t stop sculptors from making some creative sculptures. The Smith family put a lot of planning and creativity into their finished piece. The contest also helped them tap into their creative sides as a family.

“That’s really the only chance that we have to get together and do art things,” Chris said. “You know. We’ve got mostly office and lab type jobs so we don’t do a lot of artistic things throughout the year so this is a good time to get together as a family and do that.”

Along with the creativity comes four years’ worth of a sibling rivalry as well. Chris’s brother, Shane Smith, is also competing in the snow sculpture event with his two daughters.

“Yeah, we’re gonna smash them. That’s really the only reason we do this,” said Shane.

So in a tale as old as time, which sibling will be victorious? Chris and his daughters’ snow dad pushing his kids on a sled sculpture? Or Shane and his daughters’ hugging giraffes sculpture?

Ultimately, the winner was Shane and his daughters Rebecca and Chloe.

