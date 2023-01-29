Isolated lingering snow showers, slick roads on tap for Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Snow has come to an end across Mid-Michigan leaving behind widespread accumulations over 4″ and a swath of 6″+ right through the heart of Mid-Michigan. This has resulted in numerous travel impacts area-wide, and being a Sunday I expect these impacts to continue some into the afternoon.

The afternoon will feature temperatures warming into the upper 20s with winds calming some under mostly cloudy skies. A few snow showers will be possible at times this afternoon and evening, but will be mostly confined to areas nearer the lakeshore. Tonight we should see all activity leave the area leading to a dry Monday morning, though a few untreated roads will remain possible. Temperatures start Monday morning in the mid-upper teens with highs tomorrow only in the upper teens, officially the coldest day of the year thus far.

Monday will be mostly dry with a chance of clearing skies before sunset. Skies will be clearing throughout the overnight hours, which will ‘remove the blanket’ over Mid-Michigan that holds in warmth at nighttime. Combine this with light winds and fresh snow and we will be talking lows in the low single digits and even below zero early Tuesday morning.

Below is a check of your hour-by-hour forecast for this afternoon, this evening, Monday morning, Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning:

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

