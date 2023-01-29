MSP: 81-year-old Clio man killed in Genesee Co. crash
THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly Genesee County crash involving multiple vehicles.
Flint Post Troopers responded to the scene at the intersection of Bray Road and Vienna Road on Jan. 28 around 2:40 p.m.
Investigators said a 2004 Chevrolet Classic, driven by a 64-year-old Flint woman was traveling northbound, and failed to yield right of way crossing at the intersection.
State Police said the car was struck by a 2020 Ford Escape and overturned into oncoming traffic before it was hit by a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 57-year-old Millington man.
The driver of the Escape did not survive, State Police said. The driver of the Classic was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
No one else was injured.
State Police said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.
Troopers were assisted by MSP Traffic Crash Reconstruction, Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Clio Fire Department.
