Police: Stolen vehicle, multiple drugs located by K9 officer

Saginaw Police K9 Cigan sits behind a table with evidence found inside a stolen car.
Saginaw Police K9 Cigan sits behind a table with evidence found inside a stolen car.(Saginaw Police Department)
By Anna Kathman
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Police said two suspects are behind bars after a stolen vehicle was located during a traffic stop by a K9 officer.

Investigators said Officer Holp and K9 Cigan were dispatched for reports of a stolen car. While on the way to the scene, they found the car and initiated a traffic stop.

K9 Cigan indicated the presence of narcotic odor, Saginaw Police said. Multiple bags of heroin, crack cocaine, powder cocaine and methamphetamine were found inside the car, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Investigators said that both occupants were arrested and are lodged at the Saginaw County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast.
First Alert- Saturday evening, January 28
Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight.
TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, January 28
Doctor discusses avoiding health risks during winter weather
A local NAACP leader responded to the body cam video from the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols...
Local NAACP leader responds to Tyre Nichols video