Visitors enjoy final day of Zehnder’s Snowfest

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The 32nd annual Zehnder’s Snowfest is in the books after providing winter fun for the family.

“I’ve been coming up here for years. The first thing I do is go to the bakery and get a Zehnder’s strudel,” said Carol Lepoudre, a visitor of the festival.

The State of Michigan Snow Sculpting Competition is one of the top snow and ice sculpting events in North America, attracting talent from all over.

First time participant Jordyn-Lynne Denomme of St. Clair Shores, created “Nature’s Glitch.”

“Here I wanted to build a dragon and a lighthouse,” Denomme said.

She’s one of many artists having to work with changes to the competition because of an initial lack of snow.

“We started on Wednesday evening and worked all the way to Saturday,” Denomme said. “They give you like two 10-by-10-by-10 blocks of snow; this is a 6-by-6-by-10.”

This year, organizers worried there would be no snow. Some was brought to mid-Michigan by truck from Gaylord.

After a little of a lull in snowfall earlier in the week, visitors were thrilled to see all the snow on the final day, adding a fresh layer to the sculptures.

For visitors not competing in the sculpting competitions, there was also ice skating, fireworks, a warming tent and petting zoo.

“I didn’t think I was going to get out of my driveway this morning,” Lepoudre said. “It’s just wonderful to be here.”

