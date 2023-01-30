Carrollton Twp police chief dies

CARROLLTON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Carrollton Township Police Chief Craig Oatten died over the weekend.

The police department announced Oatten’s death in a Facebook post on Monday. He died Jan. 28.

Oatten served the township since 1984 when he became a full-time police officer. He became police chief in 1996.

“In addition to being chief of police, Oatten served as director, providing oversight and leadership of not only police but the departments of Fire and Public Works. Among his proudest achievements was to increase the number of new volunteer firefighters and the passage of a road millage in 2020 that has already led to significant improvements in Carrollton,” the police department wrote it the post.

Oatten received multiple accolades during his career, including Officer of the Year by the Saginaw Exchange Club in 1989.

His funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 and the Snow Funeral Home, 3775 N. Center Road in Saginaw.

