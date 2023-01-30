CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect crashes into clothing store, steals merchandise

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are looking for a suspect accused of crashing his vehicle into a Saginaw Township clothing store and stealing $2,700 in merchandise.

On Thursday, Jan. 26 at 5:30 a.m., a man crashed the back of the pickup truck he was driving into the front of the DXL at 4434 Bay Road in Saginaw Township, according to the Saginaw Township Police Department.

The suspect stole about $2,700 in clothes and the building sustained significant damage to the front, police said.

He left heading north on Bay Road at 5:33 a.m., according to police.

Police are asking the public to watch the video in an effort to help with their investigation

Anyone with information is asked to call 989-791-7226 or message the department using Facebook messenger.

The business remains closed until repairs can be made.

