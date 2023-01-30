Nessel announces PFAS settlement with Asahi Inc.

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced a settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed against Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc. (Asahi) to address releases of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) at Asahi’s former facility near Brighton.

The settlement and the consent decree requires Asahi to investigate PFAS in soil, groundwater, and surface water discharged from its former facility on Whitmore Lake Road and to undertake response actions to address levels that exceed state criteria.

If concentrations that exceed state criteria are found, additional steps are required to cut off harmful exposures.

Asahi’s investigation and proposed work plans must be submitted to and approved by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). In addition, the consent decree provides that work plans that are of significant public interest can be made available for public comment before their approval.

“This settlement reflects my promise to protect the public and the environment from the harmful impacts of PFAS,” Nessel said.

The settlement also requires Asahi to pay the state’s past and future oversight costs and costs of litigation, including the attorney fees of the special assistant attorneys general for this case, meaning these costs will not be shifted to taxpayers.

