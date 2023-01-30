Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, the Golden Jet, dies at age 84

CHICAGO (AP) — Bobby Hull, a Hall of Fame forward who helped the Chicago Blackhawks win the 1961 Stanley Cup Final, has died. He was 84.

The Blackhawks and the NHL Alumni Association announced the death of the two-time NHL MVP on Monday. There were no further details provided by either organization.

The Blackhawks said Hull “delivered countless memories to our fans, whom he adored. Generations of Chicagoans were dazzled by Bobby’s shooting prowess, skating skill and overall team leadership that led to 604 career goals, a franchise record that remains to this day. We send our deepest sympathies to the Hull family.”

Hull was one of the most prolific scorers in NHL history, leading the league in goals seven times. Nicknamed “The Golden Jet” for his speed and blond hair, he posted 13 consecutive seasons with 30 goals or more from 1959-72.

Hull and Stan Mikita powered Chicago to the NHL title in 1961. Hull remains the Blackhawks’ career leader with 62 playoff goals.

Hull was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983 and his No. 9 sweater was retired by Chicago that same year. He was estranged from the Blackhawks for a while before he was named a team ambassador in 2008.

The franchise announced in February 2022 that Hull had retired from any official team role, calling it a joint decision.

While Hull starred on the ice, he faced legal and family issues in his personal life.

Hull was convicted of assaulting a police officer who intervened in a dispute with then-wife Deborah in 1986. He also was accused of battery, but that charge was dropped after Deborah told authorities she didn’t want to testify against her husband, a state attorney told the Chicago Tribune.

Hull’s second wife, Joanne, accused him of abuse during an interview with ESPN for a 2002 show.

A Russian newspaper reported in 1998 that Hull said Adolf Hitler “had some good ideas.” Hull denied making the comment, calling it “false and defamatory.”

