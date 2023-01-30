Police: Teen driver kills 1, injures others in multiple-vehicle crash

IMLAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A 17-year-old driver killed one person and injured several others in a multiple-vehicle crash on Sunday, according to the Imlay City Police Department.

It happened about 8:15 a.m. on northbound M-53 near Borland Road in Imlay City.

An Imlay City police officer was conducting stationary radar just prior to the crash when they observed the driver speeding, Imlay City Police Chief Brett Selby said.

The officer pulled onto M-53 to stop the driver just as the driver simultaneously hit multiple vehicles, Selby said.

The driver, a 17-year-old resident from Washington, Mich., was traveling northbound on M-53 in a dark-colored pickup truck at a high rate of speed, Selby said.

The truck struck multiple vehicles, instantly killing one driver and critically injuring the passenger in the same vehicle who is pregnant, Selby said, adding there was also an infant in that vehicle.

Three other individuals, including a man and a pregnant woman in another vehicle, were transported to an area hospital.

The at-fault driver is in critical condition, Selby said.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families in this tragic accident,” Selby said.

Speed was a factor in the crash, Selby said.

Investigators are awaiting a toxicology report. If you witnessed the crash, you are asked to call 810-724-2345.

