Quiet weather and some sunshine for Tuesday, cold air sticks around

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It was a busy weekend with our latest round of snow, and a busy morning with some roads that were slick from what was left behind.

But as we’ve gone into the second half of the day, things have started to improve on our roads in many areas and our weather should remain pretty quiet for the rest of the night when it comes to wet weather. However, we know Michigan winter won’t let us off that easy. We see the storm systems slow down, but now the cold will begin ramping up and a chilly bus stop is ahead tomorrow morning!

This Evening & Overnight

Many are getting a chance at sunshine before the sun goes down, and those clouds clearing out are a sign of things to come for the rest of the night. As we head into the overnight hours, skies should continue to clear, especially in areas away from any lake influence. Winds should also lighten up too, which should lead to a substantial cool down tonight.

Temperatures are already cold this evening in the teens, and many will land in the single numbers or even below zero by the time Tuesday morning comes around. Our coldest areas should be where we have the healthiest snowpack.

Lows will fall near and below zero tonight. (WNEM)

Even with the lighter wind, it won’t take much to reduce our wind chills even more. Expect wind chills to feel more like -5 to -15 tonight, with a westerly flow around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Tuesday

More sunshine is expected on Tuesday, especially to start the day. Skies could fill in with cloud cover a bit more in the afternoon hours, but even so, it should be bright most of the day. A few flurries are possible during the afternoon and evening, but these shouldn’t amount to much.

High temperatures on Tuesday are expected to remain in the teens. (WNEM)

Don’t expect that sun to help out our temperatures all that much, with highs only expected to be in the middle to upper teens on Tuesday afternoon. Winds will be west southwesterly around 5 to 15 miles per hour, keeping wind chills in the single digits most of the day.

Dry weather should take back over late Tuesday night, with lows settling into the single digits.

