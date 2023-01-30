Search team finds body of missing Ogemaw Co. woman

CLARE Co., Mich. (WNEM) - The body of a missing Ogemaw County woman was discovered by a search team over the weekend.

The team located 34-year-old Sara Burns’ body on Jan. 28 in Leota.

Burns was reported missing on Jan. 17 to the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office.

She was last seen in the Prescott area on Jan. 9, the sheriff’s office said.

Prior to the missing person report, the Clare County Sheriff’s Office towed Burns’ abandoned vehicle in the Leota area on Jan. 11. That is why crews were conducting searches in that area.

“This closure to the family could not have happened without the help of the search and rescue teams, law enforcement agencies, family, friends, and the local community,” the Clare County Sheriff’s Office said.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.