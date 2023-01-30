Snowy roads remain Monday morning, staying cold
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The last handful of days have seen snowy weather make a much-awaited return to Mid-Michigan! The perfect timing of that lined up with Snowfest too. Some light snow still remains this morning, but the main takeaway are snowy and icy roads remaining through today. Colder weather also resides through much of this week, making it feel a lot more like winter after the “warmer” January we’ve had.
School Closings
The snowy and icy roads leftover from the weekend have prompted school closings for Monday. The most up-to-date list can be found by clicking here.
Today
Light snow has been progressing through our area from the southwest early this morning. With temperatures ranging from the teens (up north) to lower 20s (south), it’s plenty cold enough for the snow to stick to the pavement. If you do have work or school this morning, be sure to allow yourself around 10 to 15 extra minutes on your drive!
That snow will only be around for this morning. By the afternoon, mostly cloudy skies will remain but drier air will cease any snowfall. Highs in the lower 20s south and teens up north will keep snowy and icy roads even through the afternoon too. Today’s wind at 5 to 15 mph from the west northwest will keep wind chills in the teens and single digits as well.
Tonight
Skies will begin to clear a bit into tonight. We’re not expecting a full clearing, but partly to mostly cloudy skies (with the clearer skies east) are expected. This will allow temperatures to plummet even more, by Tuesday morning we’ll be sitting around one degree. Wind chills with a west wind at 5 to 10 mph will be sub-zero. Keep those layers with you Tuesday morning!
Tuesday
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue Tuesday, with then only a small chance of a few flurries in the evening. It will be a quiet day overall, just cold with a high of 17 degrees. The wind will be from the southwest at 5 to 15 mph, keeping wind chills in the single digits all day. Just like the morning, stay bundled up!
This week is generally colder than what most of January has been, take a look at temperatures in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!
