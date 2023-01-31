Michigan bill could offer tax breaks for donating blood

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It is no secret organizations like The American Red Cross and hospitals across the country are looking for more blood donors.

In Michigan, you could get some tax breaks for donating blood. That is if a newly introduced bill passes.

Democratic State Representative Rachel Hood proposed legislation that would offer incentives to give blood. Under the proposal, people that donate could get a $20 tax credit up to five times a year.

People would have to save their blood bank receipt and turn it in with their taxes.

“I learned early on in my career how important this was,” said Hood. “That became very personal over the last two years as my mother was diagnosed with an immune disease that caused her to become increasingly dependent on blood donations.”

Another bill sponsored by Republican House Representative Phil Green would provide tax breaks for businesses that allow employees to give blood during work hours.

