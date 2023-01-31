Quiet weather and cold conditions roll on into Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a busy week last week, we received a break from the snow to start the workweek, but just as one part of the forecast slowed down, another picked right back up!

Bitterly cold temperatures returned to the TV5 viewing area this morning, with many falling below zero as we started our Tuesday. Considering where we started the day, we made a good jump under the sun, but you can only go so far with it being that cold, and many of us landed in the teens this afternoon.

As we head into Wednesday it won’t be quite as cold as today, but improvement will be limited. Could we see the 40s again soon? Find out when in your TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast.

This Evening & Overnight

After seeing sun most of the day, clouds are on the increase this evening, so some areas, especially those farther west, may see mostly cloudy skies to end the daylight hours. Lake-effect snow has released from the Lake Michigan shoreline also, and may send a few flurries in our direction before the night is over.

We don’t expect any significant accumulation, but keep an eye out on the roads as even flurries with temperatures this cold may be sneaky with icy conditions.

Low temperatures will stay in positive territory for most tonight. (WNEM)

Speaking of cold, temperatures in the teens will make their daily drop through the evening, but shouldn’t fall as far as last night and should settle mostly in the single digits above zero. With a west southwesterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour, we should still see wind chills near and below zero tomorrow morning.

Wednesday

Skies will be a bit variable on Wednesday, with periods of clouds and sunshine, though it’s worth noting that our counties to the north may stay on the cloudy side most of the day.

High temperatures on Wednesday should be warmer than Tuesday. (WNEM)

Despite the clouds, a southwesterly wind around 10 to 20 miles per hour will allow us to warm up a bit more, relatively speaking from Tuesday, with highs expected to climb back into the middle 20s for Wednesday afternoon. Wind chills will be stuck in the teens, but it’ll beat wind chills below 0.

Dry weather continues into Wednesday night, with lows in the teens and low 20s.

