Saginaw Twp Board of Education approves $242.9M bond for May 2023 ballot

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Millions of dollars are on the line with the Saginaw Township Community Schools’ Board of Education approval of a nearly $243 million bond proposal headed for the May 2023 ballot. The bond would help renovate all school buildings and rebuild the high school.

The superintendent, Bruce Martin, said the upgrades are long overdue.

“We want to make sure we’re competitive in this region and that we’re attracting students and keeping our current families here in the district,” Martin said.

Saginaw Township Community Schools announced a bond proposal on Tuesday, Jan. 31 for the upcoming May ballot. The $242.9 million bond would finance improvements at all school facilities in the district.

“The proposal, we think, is fair, it’s reasonable. It will take care of the district’s needs for the next many, many years to come,” Martin said.

Those needs include adding heating and cooling systems in all the buildings, along with new roofing, and remodeling some of the classrooms. In addition, Martin said the bond will allow them to demolish and rebuild Heritage High School.

“We would like to keep our current pods which includes our gymnasium, our cafeteria, and our swimming pool,” he said. “Our three instructional academic pods would be demolished and then a new high school, with a new performing arts center, would be constructed on our property here.”

Another big and timely focus would be upgrading each school’s safety and security systems. He said the 64-year-old buildings no longer meet the learning needs of the students.

“It’s time to do something with our buildings. They’re old, they’re tired, they need a refresh, and our classrooms need to be reconfigured to make sure kids have the best learning environment as possible,” Martin said.

All renovations are expected to be finished by 2027.

The bond proposal requires a near $6 million tax increase, which will cost the average homeowner in a $100,000 home about $24 per month.

