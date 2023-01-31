Sheriff: Body recovered from Genesee Co. dam

RICHFIELD TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A body was recovered from a Genesee County dam around midnight.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said his deputies were called to the Holloway Reservoirs in Richfield Township for a body that was lodged in the intake port of the dam.

The body, which belonged to an elderly man, was more than 20 feet below the grate on top of the dam, Swanson said, adding they called in a hovercraft from St. Clair County.

Divers from the sheriff’s office and the team from St. Clair County were able to recover the body.

