Very cold start Tuesday morning but with quiet weather

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Going into this Tuesday morning we’re having the coldest start to the day of the winter so far. Arctic air from Canada is continuing to stream in from the northwest ahead of a large area of high pressure in the Great Plains. Going through today we stay cold, but conditions will be relatively quiet. We stick with quiet weather for much of the week and although we slightly “warm up” Wednesday and Thursday, we’ll be back to the freezer again by the end of the week. Of all weeks so far this winter, this is the one to have all of your cold weather gear on standby for the bus stops and to give your car a few minutes to warm up before heading out!

Today

Wind chills are ranging anywhere from around 0 degrees to -15 degrees this morning. The wind isn’t all too strong though, only 5 to 10 mph with a northwest direction. There are even a few calm wind readings too. The wind will make a flip to the southwest today, but still only stay around 5 to 10 mph. This will allow wind chills to recover to above-zero values, but only into the single digits. Highs today will only reach up to around 15 degrees. Bundle up!

Wind chills make a slight recovery into the afternoon... but still cold! (WNEM)

Dry weather will carry through almost the entire day. Only a few flurries, but nothing all that notable, are expected this afternoon. Otherwise, we start the day with sun before clouds increase into the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday will see highs in the teens. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will turn partly to mostly cloudy overnight which will allow us to be warmer on-paper compared to Monday night, but still only to around 6 degrees for a low. A southwest wind at 5 to 15 mph will keep wind chills at-and-below zero degrees again. Dry weather is expected.

Tuesday night falls back to the single digits. (WNEM)

Wednesday

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue again for Wednesday. Highs will be warmer thanks to the southwest wind being a little stronger around 10 to 20 mph, bringing us up to around 25 degrees in the afternoon. However, it will still be a brisk day given the wind and cold temperatures, so you’ll want to bundle up just as much as you have been so far this week! Lows on Wednesday night will fall to around 17 degrees.

Wednesday will have highs in the middle 20s. (WNEM)

The end of the week sees temperatures plunge again, take a peek in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

