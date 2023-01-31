VIDEO: Young fan hits half-court shot to win $10K

JJ Franks won $10,000 after hitting a half-court shot during a halftime event.
By KFYR staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) – A seventh grader in North Dakota left a school basketball game Friday night with some extra cash in his pocket.

The gym went into a frenzy the moment he hit the shot, and players from both sides rushed the court to congratulate him.

At home games in January and February, Bishop Ryan Catholic School is giving one fan in attendance the chance to hit four shots in 25 seconds – a layup, free throw, three-pointer and half-court shot.

