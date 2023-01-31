Woman receives probation for exploiting 72-year-old mother

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Davison woman who investigators said stole thousands of dollars from her elderly mother was sentenced to probation.

Investigators from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said Maria Leemhuis took about $50,000 from her elderly mother while she was her mother’s legal guardian.

At the time, Sgt. Jill Macy told TV5 Leemhuis used her position to dig into her mother’s savings to satisfy her impulses.

“Whatever she felt like she needed or deserved, she would go get it using her mom’s money,” Macy previously told TV5. “Online shopping, fast food, various, there’s… she would buy stuff at Victoria’s Secret, stuff a 72-year-old woman wasn’t gonna be buying.”

Leemhuis plead nolo contendere on Dec. 19, 2022 to charges of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult.

On Jan. 30, 2023, Leemhuis was sentenced to 18 months of probation and one day of jail time, with credit for time served.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.