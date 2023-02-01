Another brisk day before a few snow showers Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - More cold weather rolls on this Wednesday morning although on-paper, we are technically warmer by a few degrees. Either way, keep the same cold weather gear you had yesterday with you today! This Wednesday’s weather remains dry and quiet overall, then our next chance to see a few flakes fly is on Thursday afternoon. For anyone hoping for more snow, this isn’t expected to bring much to Mid-Michigan, but it should be able to put a light fresh coat of snow on top of what we already have!

Today

Bus stop goers and anyone heading out for the morning drive will want to have the cold weather gear again today! Wind chills are around -5 degrees at the worst with air temperatures only between 5 and 10 degrees above-zero. Highs today will be warmer than Tuesday, up to around 25 degrees, but wind chills during the afternoon will stay in the teens. The “warmer” weather today is thanks to the southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph, a little stronger than what we saw on Tuesday. Dry weather is expected today with variably cloudy skies so we won’t see as much sun as Tuesday, but there will be windows of sun here-and-there!

Wednesday will see highs return to the 20s. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will stay variably cloudy tonight with continued dry weather. Lows will fall to around 17 degrees, also warmer than the last couple of nights as the wind stays from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to around 25 mph. This will bring wind chills back to the single digits for your morning travels on Thursday.

Wednesday night sees lows back to the middle teens. (WNEM)

Thursday

The wind will continue from the southwest for the first half of the day with speeds at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25+ mph. This will help temperatures build up to close to 30 degrees (31 degrees is expected in the Tri-Cities and Flint), but an incoming cold front will shift the wind to the northwest and drop temperatures drastically. By Thursday night, we’re back down to a low of 0 degrees with sub-zero wind chills.

Thursday will see highs back to the lower 30s before the incoming cold front. (WNEM)

That cold front will also bring the next round of snow showers to Mid-Michigan. Coverage of snow will be scattered, and it’s only expected to be light, so impacts will remain minimal. You may have some temporarily reduced visibilities and snow blowing across roadways, but this will largely be a minor snowfall with totals at 1″ or less. Snow starts during the afternoon hours near Houghton Lake, then spreads southeast through the course of the PM hours.

Thursday afternoon sees a round of scattered snow showers as a cold front passes. (WNEM)

Friday will be cold again behind the cold front, take a look at that temperature in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.