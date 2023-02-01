Flint Twp PD holds free A.L.I.C.E. training

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Township Police Department hosted a free A.L.I.C.E. training session for residents in light of the multiple mass shootings across the nation at the start of 2023.

“It’s an unfortunate training. We don’t like to give the training but it’s a necessary training to have,” said Lt. Matthew Vanlente from the Flint Township Police Department.

In the wake of nearly 40 mass shootings in the first month of 2023, the department is helping ensure its residents are prepared.

The A.L.I.C.E. training was held on Tuesday evening, Jan. 31 during the Flint Township community engagement meeting.

“There’s mass shootings and problems at a grocery store or Home Depot or auto store. And this is to teach people not so much about an active shooter but just about situational awareness,” Vanlente said.

A.L.I.C.E. is an acronym for alert, lockdown, inform, counter, evacuate. It is a method to train civilians on how to respond to an active assailant situation.

In the past, groups and businesses have had to pay for the training, but the police department felt it was a necessary skill for people to have.

“This is an opportunity to give people a little bit of training, a little bit of insight, and at least help people be prepared for a situation that hopefully they’re never involved in,” Vanlente said.

The number one thing that everyone should learn from A.L.I.C.E. is to be aware of your surroundings.

“You go to the grocery store or to work or you’re driving down the street and you’re just focused on what’s in front of you, but to be aware of who’s around you and their behaviors and what’s about to happen,” Vanlente said. “And what might happen is the ultimate takeaway.”

The Flint Township Police Department offers free training to all township businesses but will accommodate anyone requesting it.

