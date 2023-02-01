Former police officer arrested for child porn

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the arrest of a former police officer on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Todd Barraco, 44, was arrested on Wednesday for possession of child sexually abusive material Swanson said, adding that they found over 230,000 images and over 9,000 videos of child pornography on Barraco’s phone.

Swanson said it took months for them to download those pictures and videos of boys between the ages of 3 and 12 being sexually abused by adults from the phone.

“We worked with Prosecutor Layton to get a search warrant to download the phone. He didn’t give us consent. We’re able to use that search warrant to get those images. Take the investigation over to the prosecutor’s office who just wrote a 22 count felony warrant,” he said.

Barraco was initially arrested on March 17, 2022 during a GHOST operation when he went to a house in Goodrich with the intent of having sexual relations with a minor, according to Swanson.

Barraco is a former police officer of Vassar, Oxford, and Bayville. He also was a probation officer in Lapeer.

Swanson said GHOST has been investigating the case since the initial arrest.

“Being a police officer doesn’t excuse you from being criminally liable,” Swanson said.

Swanson said GHOST is going to make sure Barraco is held accountable.

“We’re gonna ask the judges to make sure that that he does not get out. We’re making sure that he’s held accountable that the courts do their job but a prosecutor did his job,” he said.

Barraco has been charged with a 22-count felony warrant. The charges include possession of child sexually abusive material, a seven-year felony, and using a computer to commit a crime, a four-year felony.

