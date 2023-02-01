Judge to determine if Oxford schools will be dismissed from school shooting lawsuit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Judge Mary Ellen Brennan will hear oral arguments at Oakland County 6th Circuit Court in Pontiac to determine if Oxford schools should be dismissed from the deadly school shooting lawsuit.

Wednesday’s ruling will determine the next steps on whether Oxford Community School defendants should be dismissed from all civil lawsuits due to governmental immunity related to the November 2021 Oxford High School Shooting.

Judge Brennan is expected to decide the legal fate of several teachers, administrators, and a security guard on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

