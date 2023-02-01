Local animal shelters to offer reduced fees for adoption

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - This month, animal shelters are inviting you to adopt your valentine at a lower price!

From Feb. 9 to Feb. 15, The BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its “Empty the Shelters - Adopt Your Valentine” event, partnering with many animal shelters across Michigan. During this time, the foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees so shelters can charge $50 or less to families looking to give pets their forever homes.

“With Michigan shelters facing longer stays for pets due to slowed adoptions and increased owner surrenders, BISSELL Pet Foundation is calling on the community to help deserving pets receive second chances,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “The love of a shelter pet will change your life. If you are looking for the perfect Valentine this year, there is one waiting for you at your local shelter.”

More than 40 shelters across three states are participating in “Empty the Shelters” and the majority are in Michigan.

Locations in mid-Michigan include:

Bay County Animal Services & Adoption Center

Clare County Animal Shelter

Genesee County Animal Control

Humane Animal Treatment SocietyHumane Society Of Midland County

Lapeer County Animal Control

Saginaw County Animal Care & Control

Shiawassee County Humane Society

Participation dates vary by shelter. Visit the “Empty the Shelters” website to find the nearest participating shelter and confirm adoption day details.

“Empty the Shelters” is the nation’s largest funded adoption event. Nearly 140,000 pets have found loving homes across the country and in Canada since its inception in 2016.

