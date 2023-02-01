MSP: Bay City man killed in crash

MONITOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police Tri-City Post troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed a 32-year-old man.

Investigators said the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on 2 Mile Road near Petal Brook Drive.

The man was driving a 2005 Buick LeSabre northbound and ran off the road into a ditch before crashing into a concrete barrier, State Police said.

Officials said he did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.

Investigators believe speed is a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

