MSP: Bay City man killed in crash
MONITOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police Tri-City Post troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed a 32-year-old man.
Investigators said the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on 2 Mile Road near Petal Brook Drive.
The man was driving a 2005 Buick LeSabre northbound and ran off the road into a ditch before crashing into a concrete barrier, State Police said.
Officials said he did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.
Investigators believe speed is a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.
