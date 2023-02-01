Two mid-Michigan residents arrested for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

WASHINGTON (WNEM) – Two Michigan residents have been arrested on charges stemming from their alleged actions during the breach of the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the arrests on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Christina Legros, 22, of Beaverton, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 30, in Flint on the misdemeanor charges of entering or remaining on restricted grounds without lawful authority to do so, engaging in disruptive conduct on restricted grounds, engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct within the Capitol Building, and parading or demonstrating in the Capitol Building.

Isaac Thomas, 20, of Flint, was arrested on Jan. 26, 2022. He has been charged with assaulting/resisting/impeding officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon, obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, corruptly obstructing an official proceeding, entering or remaining on restricted grounds without lawful authority to do so while carrying or using a deadly or dangerous weapon, engaging in disruptive conduct while using or carrying a deadly or dangerous weapon, knowingly engaging in any act of physical violence while carrying or using a deadly or dangerous weapon, which are all felonies.

Thomas has also been charged with engaging in an act of physical violence on the Capitol grounds, engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct within the Capitol Building, and parading/demonstrating/picketing in the Capitol Building, which are all misdemeanors.

According to court documents, the two defendants were among a mob that illegally engaged in a physical confrontation with law enforcement officers at the United States Capitol.

Thomas swung on fully uniformed police officers using a flagpole, the Department of Justice said, adding the interaction was captured on Legros’ phone.

Eight minutes later, in another confrontation with police, Thomas struck an officer of the United States Capitol Police to help the mob move up the steps to the upper west terrace, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Both defendants entered the Capitol through the Senate Wing Door and paraded to the House side of the Capitol until returning to the central room known as the Crypt, where they ascended to the second floor, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Once at the second floor, the two entered a suite of offices designated for the Speaker of the House where Thomas recorded a video message on his cell phone, the Department of Justice said.

The Department of Justice said both defendants then moved to a lobby outside the Old Senate Chamber where Thomas again clashed with officers who were attempting to keep rioters away from the Senate Chamber. During this clash, the defendants were separated and left the Capitol building separately.

These cases are being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan.

These cases are being investigated by the FBI’s Detroit Field Office – Flint Resident Agency, and the Washington Field Office. Valuable assistance was provided by the United States Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.

