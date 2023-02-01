Judge to determine if Oxford school employees will be dismissed from school shooting lawsuits

OAKLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) – Should Oxford Community School defendants be dismissed from all civil lawsuits related to the deadly November 2021 school shooting?

That is the question Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Mary Ellen Brennan will answer.

On Wednesday, Brennan heard arguments as to whether or not several Oxford Community Schools teachers, administrators, and a security guard should be exempt from the lawsuits based on governmental immunity.

During a roundtable on Wednesday, Attorney Ven Johnson - who is representing multiple families of victims of the deadly shooting - said there is a stipulation in the verbiage of the law that allows judges to throw out the case if they choose due to the controversial verbiage, instead of letting a jury decide if the defendants should be dismissed from the lawsuits.

Johnson said the case against Oxford Community Schools shouldn’t be thrown out.

He said he was hopeful Brennan would allow the plaintiffs’ day in court so a jury could decide if the defendants were grossly negligent in regard to the shooter’s behavior and possession of a gun, ammo, and his manifesto on the day of the Oxford shooting.

In October, Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to all charges in the deadly shooting that killed four students and injured seven other people at Oxford High School.

