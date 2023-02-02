Authorities seek 17-year-old Michigan girl believed to be lured away from family

Ea Kuhr
Ea Kuhr(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
DEXTER, Mich. (WILX) - The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 17-year-old girl.

According to authorities, Ea Kuhr had intentionally avoided her family Wednesday when they arrived to pick her up from Dexter High School. She reportedly left to meet an unknown person. The sheriff’s office said the investigation revealed a pattern of internet grooming and an organized attempt to lure her away from her family.

Authorities believe she left of her own free will.

She was last seen wearing light gray sweatpants, a gray backpack, white shoes and a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 734-994-2911. Tips can be made confidentially at 734-973-7711.

More: Missing In Michigan

