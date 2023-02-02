A bit warmer Thursday, a chance for snow showers returns

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a cold week around Mid-Michigan and while it won’t be improving drastically, we may get a slight break on Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to be a little bit warmer as we enter the second half of the workweek but don’t expect that to stick around too long. We see another drop in temps quickly behind a warmer day tomorrow, and we’ll also have our next chance of snow showers returning too.

This Evening & Overnight

Skies are relatively clear to start this evening, but expect clouds to push back into the region during the overnight hours, especially in areas farther to the north. These clouds aren’t expected to produce any wet weather for us, and they’ll keep our overnight lows a little bit warmer.

Lows will settle in the teens around the area this evening. (WNEM)

Temperatures that are in the 20s in most areas early this evening, should settle in the teens for the most part for overnight lows. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10 to 20 miles per hour overnight, keeping wind chills much colder.

Thursday

Thursday will start dry, with the southern half of the area having a chance to start the day with sunshine. However, this won’t last all day like the last few days, with clouds increasing from the north through the morning and early afternoon.

Highs on Thursday are expected to be in the 30s in our warmest areas. (WNEM)

With a southwesterly wind flow to start the day, highs will have a chance to jump into the low 30s in our warmest areas. However, keep in mind the strong winds will keep us feeling more like the teens much of the day. That wind will run between 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Scattered snow showers are possible on Thursday. (WNEM)

Snow showers will become possible from north to south in the afternoon and early evening hours. These snow showers are not expected to drop a significant amount of accumulation, the only thing we’ll need to be mindful of is drops in visibility in the heaviest snow showers. With temperatures being much colder this week, snow could stick to the roads much easier, too. Expect less than an inch of accumulation, if any at all.

Lows will get significantly colder once again behind the front, with many falling to the single digits or even below zero on Thursday night.

